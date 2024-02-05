(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s annual wage negotiations have kicked off in earnest, drawing increased attention as the Bank of Japan looks for evidence of a virtuous wage-price cycle that would allow it to exit from the world’s last negative rate regime.

Anecdotal evidence indicates some companies plan to conduct wage hikes exceeding last year’s historic gains and topping the inflation rate, in what would be welcome news for households contending with rising costs of living.

Annual pay deals that show that pattern taking hold across a wider part of the economy would help cement the case for the central bank to raise interest rates for the first time since 2007. Most economists expect that move in March or April.

Still, the results of wage negotiations may be patchy, as smaller companies have indicated they have limited scope to increase pay.

Rengo, Japan’s largest labor union federation, is seeking increases of at least 5%, while UA Zensen has its sights on 6%. That compares with a 3.85% forecast by 37 economists surveyed by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

Here are some of the highlights of this year’s pay talks, from key dates to potential deals to be announced.

Key Dates

Feb 6: Monthly wage data for December

Late February: Early results start to emerge after deadlines for submitting demands. Feb. 14: Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers’ Unions Feb. 15: Japanese Electrical Electronic & Information Union Feb. 20: Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers Feb. 20: UA Zensen

March 7: Monthly wage data for January

March 15: Rengo, Japan’s biggest labor union federation, releases first tally of pay deals

March 18-19: BOJ policy meeting

March 22: Rengo releases second tally

April 4: Rengo releases third tally

April 25-26: BOJ policy meeting

June 13-14 : BOJ policy meeting

Early July: Rengo releases final tally

July 30-31: BOJ policy meeting

Early Plans

2023 Rengo Results

