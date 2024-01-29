(Bloomberg) -- Holcim Ltd. rose after outlining plans to spin off its operations in North America into a separate US-listed entity, seeking a valuation of more than $30 billion.

Shares of the Swiss cement maker gained as much as 6.7% as of 9:10 a.m. in Zurich, the most since 2020 and pushing up competitors Buzzi Spa and Heidelberg Materials AG. Holcim shares have gained 23% over the past 12 months.

The building solutions giant is considering some share buybacks to smoothen the move, Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch said in an interview Monday with Bloomberg Television. The company is seeking a listing for business next year.

“We have the strongest balance sheet in the industry and strong cashflow generation in both businesses,” said Jenisch, who will be succeeded as CEO by Holcim’s head of Europe, Miljan Gutovic, from May 1. “We will have a very strong capital structure for both companies so plenty of headroom to support the US listing.”

The separation unwinds a period of acquisitions around the globe for Zug-based Holcim, triggered by diverging regulatory regimes in North America and Europe. North America accounted for $11 billion of revenue last year, more than a third of the total, with plans to roughly double this to about $20 billion by 2030, according to Jenisch.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Luis Prieto says the proposed transaction is an “unexpected but plausible way of driving a re-rating of its North American operations.”

The US market is growing at a rapid pace as builders race to relieve a chronic lack of single-family homes and meet regulatory pressures for more energy-efficient buildings. The unit expanded through an acquisition spree that broadened its offering of building materials.

