(Bloomberg) -- Honda Motor Co. is recalling 2.5 million cars and SUVs that are at risk of stalling due to a fuel pump failure.

The recall covers certain 2017-2020 vehicles, including the Honda CR-V, Honda Accord, Acura MDX and Acura TLX.

The fuel pump impellers were improperly molded and could deform over time, which render the fuel pump inoperative. This could prevent the engine from starting or to stall while driving.

Honda said in documents posted Wednesday morning to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website its dealers will replace the fuel pump module on the affected vehicles free of charge.

