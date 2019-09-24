(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is convening a pivotal meeting with members of her party Tuesday as she faces mounting pressure to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

A steady stream of Democrats in the the House have shifted from urging caution on impeachment to backing action after revelations that the president pushed Ukraine’s government to investigate Joe Biden, currently the Democratic frontrunner to challenge Trump in 2020.

The growing clamor among Democrats includes several senior lawmakers who are close to Pelosi and, significantly, a group of first-term Democrats elected from Republican-leaning districts where backing impeachment is politically risky.

“As with many of my colleagues, I have been reluctant to call for an impeachment inquiry because it would further divide the country, be perceived as overturning the 2016 election, and go to the United States Senate where Republicans would acquit President Trump regardless of the evidence,” Connecticut Representative Rosa DeLauro, a close Pelosi ally, said in a statement. “But these actions regarding the 2020 election are a turning point.”

Up to now, Pelosi has throttled back the furor for impeachment among Democrats in safe seats as she looked to protect members facing re-election in districts won by Trump in 2016. Following a string of revelations about Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine, she will meet Tuesday with six committee chairman leading various Trump investigations, then the entire Democratic caucus.

Among the topics to be discussed will be whether to proceed with a potential House vote possibly this week on a resolution condemning Trump, while the caucus considers impeachment, say multiple House officials.

‘Witch Hunt’

As he did with the investigation into Russian election interference in 2016, Trump dismissed the inquiries as a “witch hunt.”

“I’m leading in the polls. They have no idea how they stop me,” he told reporters in New York. “The only way they can try is through impeachment. This has never happened to a president before.”

Three House committees announced earlier this month that they were investigating whether Trump used the withholding of military aid as leverage to get Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to probe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden -- an allegation that may be bolstered by a new whistle-blower complaint from inside the U.S. intelligence community.

Echoing Democratic House members, the Biden campaign has called for a House investigation into Trump’s July 25 call with Zelenskiy and for a transcript of the conversation to be released.

In addition to Pelosi allies such as DeLauro, seven freshmen members from crucial swing districts wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published Monday night that “if these allegations are true, we believe these actions represent an impeachable offense.” The seven representatives are Gil Cisneros of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

Early Test

One early test could be a resolution being prepared by House leaders to condemn Trump over his refusal to allow Congress to obtain a still-mysterious whistle-blower complaint. That complaint raised concerns about the July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy, as well as other actions that haven’t yet been made public, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is being called to testify Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee about why he and the administration are refusing to turn over that complaint to Chairman Adam Schiff.

What remains unchanged is that chances that the Republican-led Senate ever convicting Trump of impeachment articles sent over by the House are slim. But in a far more subtle shift, some Senate Republicans are insisting on getting the facts on this controversy before defending the president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he asked the intelligence community inspector general to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. While McConnell criticized Democrats for “politicizing” the issue, he didn’t offer a full defense of Trump.

McConnell did say he had personally lobbied White House officials to release U.S. assistance to Ukraine, and he said he was glad it was finally released.

James Lankford, a Republican senator from Oklahoma, said there’s been a lot of speculation about the content of Trump’s call with Zelenskiy, and he said people rushing to judgment should wait to see the whistle-blower’s report.

“Let’s get the report and let’s just keep following it,” Lankford said. “I don’t have problem saying, ‘follow the truth wherever it goes.’”

“That’s a very serious matter, and so determining whether that was the case or not or what the nature was of the conversation I think is critical,” Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, told reporters. “And what actions might be taken would depend upon what actually happened. So I’m not going to speculate on what actions might be taken until we know what exactly happened.”

With assistance from Steven T. Dennis.

