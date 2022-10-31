(Bloomberg) -- India has begun an inquiry into MG Motors India Private Ltd. over alleged financial irregularities, according to people with knowledge of the matter, deepening a scrutiny of Chinese firms operating in the country.

The probe against the local unit of the Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor Corp has been initiated by India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The scrutiny started after a detailed analysis of the company’s financial statements indicated suspicious related-party transactions, alleged tax evasion, under and over-invoicing of bills and other irregularities, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is not public.

The company’s top management, including directors, managing director and auditors have been summoned next month by the ministry seeking more clarification, the people said. An email sent to the company after business hours was not immediately answered.

The ministry also declined to comment for this story.

The move follows similar action against other China-based firms including Xiaomi Corp., local units of ZTE Corp., Oppo and Vivo Mobile Communications Co amid continued hostility between the two nuclear-armed neighbors since 2020 when the deadliest fighting in decades erupted along their disputed Himalayan border.

Since then, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has banned more than 300 Chinese mobile applications, including shopping services from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the TikTok short video hit from ByteDance Ltd. and apps used on Xiaomi phones.

The ministry is already investigating the account books of more than 500 Chinese companies to look into allegations of significant financial impropriety, Bloomberg News had reported earlier.

