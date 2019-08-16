India Stocks Set for Fifth Weekly Loss in Six on Outlook Concern

(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities fell, headed for their fifth weekly loss in six in a holiday-shortened week, as investors mulled the outlook for company earnings and economic growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.6% to 37,090.97 as of 10:15 a.m. in Mumbai, set for a weekly loss of 1.3%. The NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 0.6%. Markets were closed on Monday and Thursday for holidays. Shares in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were the biggest drags on the benchmark.

A regional equities benchmark is on course for a fourth-straight week of losses as investors assessed the prospects of a global economic slowdown and prolonged trade tensions between China and the U.S.

Strategist View

Valuations have become more reasonable but the threat of further earnings downgrades, uncertain global and domestic macroeconomic conditions and “super-high multiples” of consumer stocks “reduce the investment appeal of the Indian market,” Kotak Institutional Equities analysts led by Sanjeev Prasad wrote in a note.

The Numbers

Eighteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, led by a gauge of metal stocks.

Vedanta Ltd. was the top loser on the benchmark, dropping 3.%. Yes Bank Ltd. rose the most, adding 1.5%. The lender said it raised 19.3 billion rupees ($271 million) in a placement to investors.

Twenty-seven out of 31 stocks in the Sensex index declined.

