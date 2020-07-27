Are you looking for a stock?

    1h ago

    Intel's chief engineering officer is leaving the chipmaker

    Ian King, Bloomberg News

    Intel shares sink on microchip delay

    Intel Corp. Chief Engineering Officer Murthy Renduchintala is leaving after the chipmaker failed to keep up with the latest manufacturing advances.

    Renduchintala joined Intel from Qualcomm Inc. He was heralded as someone with the experience needed to upgrade Intel’s design efforts. He was later promoted to his current position, which added responsibility for manufacturing, a key part of improving the performance of chips.

    Last week, Intel announced that the latest technique for building the most advanced processors was a year behind schedule.