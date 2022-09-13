Investing in the markets is not investing, it's betting against fundamentals: Hedge fund manager

Investing in the markets is not investing, it's betting against fundamentals: Hedge fund manager

Barbara Ann Bernard, CEO and CIO at Wincrest Capital, joins BNN Bloomberg and discusses her market outlook as meme stocks rally. Bernard says investors are forgetting about fundamentals and continue to bet on names like GameStop and Cineworld. Bernard says a recession is coming and likes a name like Capri Holdings.