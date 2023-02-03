This Week in China: The World’s Best Stocks Need New Buyers
China’s all-or-nothing stock market is losing momentum, after three months of what might be best described as forced buying of a deeply oversold asset.
A gauge of US services snapped back in January after an end-of-2022 slump, suggesting a resurgence in consumer demand that leans against concerns of an imminent economic slowdown.
Sales in the Toronto housing market ground to the slowest pace since the first month of the pandemic as buyers contend with some of the highest borrowing costs they’ve seen in 15 years.
The Bank of England’s top two policy makers signaled that the most aggressive tightening cycle in three decades may be nearing an end.
13h ago
The Canadian Press
New Statistics Canada data shows investors made up almost one third of homeowners in some provinces in 2020.
The data agency says investors made up 31.5 per cent of Nova Scotia's homeowners that year and 29 per cent of New Brunswick's property holders.
Investors in British Columbia came in at 23.3 per cent followed by 20.4 per cent in Manitoba and 20.2 per cent in Ontario.
When grouped together, the data agency's calculations show under one in five homes in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia was considered an investment property in 2020.
Houses used as an investment were mainly owned by individuals living in the same province as the property.
However, condo apartments were used as an investment more often than houses, with Ontario alone seeing the highest rate of condo apartments used as investments at 41.9 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2023.