(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he agrees with the general outlines and basic terms of a European-led plan to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement but couldn’t yet accept the wording of the package, state TV reported.

“The plan was acceptable in a sense, in terms of its outlines, as it called for Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons and to contribute to peace in the region and regional waterways,” Rouhani was cited as saying. He added that it also calls for the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iran, the immediate resumption of Iran’s oil exports, and for Iran to have access to its oil income.

The plan includes a $15 billion credit line that would enable Iran to export oil and would also restore the P5+1 framework of nations -- France, the U.K., Russia, China and Germany as well as the U.S. -- who were signatories to the nuclear accord abandoned by the Trump administration last year.

While Rouhani said that he couldn’t agree to some of the phrasing used in the package, which is being spearheaded by French President Emmanuel Macron, his statement signals that Iran, Europe and the U.S. at least agreed on the core terms of a solution to a standoff that has plunged the Gulf into a crisis and rattled oil markets.

Iran’s president said his European counterparts asked him at the United Nations General Assembly last week to offer alternative suggestions for the plan’s wording so that they could be discussed and negotiated by European and Iranian ministers.

