(Bloomberg) -- Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, arrived in Moscow on Sunday afternoon for talks with Russian officials, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, without giving more details.

Last week Bagheri visited Pakistan where he met military officials and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both visits come amid tensions with Azerbaijan over Iran’s access to a crucial trade corridor to Armenia and over Israel’s presence in the former Soviet republic.

Iran and Azerbaijan share a non-contiguous, 785 kilometer (487.78 miles) border, parts of which were close to last year’s conflict between Baku and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. In September Azerbaijan held joint military exercises with Turkey and Pakistan, which both backed Baku in the war.

