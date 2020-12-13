(Bloomberg) -- Ndros, a crude tanker booked by the National Iranian Oil Company, arrived at the Venezuelan coast and is expected to load crude as ties between the two countries sanctioned by the U.S. get deeper, according to document seen by Bloomberg News.

Ndros is scheduled to load 1.9m bbl of Merey 16 at Venezuela’s government-controlled port of Jose NIOC is listed as client, PDVSA as shipper New Shipping Ltd-LIB is the beneficial owner of the Palau-flagged vessel Vessel turned off transponder Friday, while sitting off port of Jose

VLCC Ndros is 2nd to load crude for the NIOC, according to data compiled by Bloomberg; in September, the Iran-flagged ship Horse was the first to load Venezuelan crude for the NIOC

Iran’s oil ministry declined to comment on the matter

PDVSA didn’t immediately return message seeking comment

NOTE: Tehran has been supplying gasoline, food for Venezuela while Caracas has supplied gold as payment for the assistance

