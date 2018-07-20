(Bloomberg) -- Italian Deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio are joining forces in a fight with Finance Minister Giovanni Tria over who will lead the state lender, La Repubblica newspaper reported Friday.

Five Star’s Di Maio and Salvini, who heads the anti-immigrant League, cancelled a Thursday meeting with Tria and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte where they had been due to address the issue. The two populists, the strongest figures in the coalition government, have threatened to demand Tria’s resignation, the newspaper said, without saying how it obtained the information.

Italian bonds fells, with the spread between 10-year debt and similarly dated German bunds widening by 8 basis points to 226 basis points at 9:11 a.m. in Rome.

Salvini is opposing the appointment of European Investment Bank Vice President Dario Scannapieco as chief executive officer of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA. Tria has vetoed an alternative nominee, Fabrizio Palermo.

Spokespeople for Salvini and Di Maio didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Gualtieri in Madrid at tgualtieri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jerrold Colten at jcolten@bloomberg.net, Ben Sills, Charles Penty

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.