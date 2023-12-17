(Bloomberg) -- Shipping stocks in Asia advanced, following overseas peers higher on expectations of higher freight rates, after ships paused their Red Sea routes due to militant attacks.

A gauge of Japan’s shippers rose as much as 5.8%, the only industry sector that gained while the broader Topix Index fell 1.5%. South Korea’s Korea Line Corp. jumped as much as 10%. Nippon Yusen KK was the top performer in the Topix as it rose 6.6%, the most in five months, while its peers Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. gained 4.9% and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. advanced 6.5%.

“Given ships need to detour and the news would raise freight rates, it is positive to shipping stocks,” said Shawn Oh, an equity trader at NH Investment & Securities Co.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s second-largest owner of container ships, told its vessels in the Red Sea area to pause their journeys, following recent attacks on merchant ships by Houthi militants off the coast of Yemen.

--With assistance from Naoto Hosoda.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.