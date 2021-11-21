(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans for a dramatic expansion of the U.K.’s electric-vehicle charging network by 2030 when the government will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars.

The aim is to add up to 145,000 new charging points a year to the system until the end of the decade, building on the 250,000 already installed in homes and workplaces.

Britain has one of the Europe’s largest EV charging networks, but new places to charge are growing more slowly than sales of electric cars. The measures will absorb some of the 620 million pounds ($834 million) of funding for the transition to electric cars that the government earmarked last month in its strategy to reach net-zero emissions.

“We will require new homes and buildings to have EV charging points,” Johnson will say in a speech on Monday to the CBI, the nation’s biggest business group.

The government also announced a new three-year program of 150 million pounds of loans to small businesses for innovation. Part of those will support environmental technologies. Others are aimed at boosting skills in the workforce.

“We are investing in new projects to turn wind power into hydrogen,” Johnson will say, according to excerpts of the speech released by his office.

The government will push legislation for the EV charging network through Parliament in 2021.

