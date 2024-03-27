(Bloomberg) -- Consumer goods giants including Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Plc and Diageo Plc are facing questions from House Republicans over their involvement in a trade group for brands seeking to avoid harmful online content like hate speech and misinformation.

In letters to the companies dated Wednesday, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio asked for information about their participation in the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, an organization created by the World Federation of Advertisers and backed by the World Economic Forum.

Last year, the panel sought information from the group directly amid concerns that its brand safety guidelines were leading to less advertising on conservative platforms.

Jordan’s letters on Wednesday expanded the panel’s inquiry to P&G, Unilever and Diageo, alongside closely held Mars Inc. and GroupM, a unit of WPP Plc and one of the world’s largest media buying agency last year. The five companies are founding members of the group and on its steering committee. GroupM declined to comment. The other companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for a response.

“Evidence the committee has obtained suggests that GARM members, led by Steer Team members, are colluding to demonetize conservative platforms and voices,” Jordan, an Ohio Republican, wrote. “These types of agreements may be illegal, and they require considering the adequacy of current law.”

While US antitrust law bars companies from agreeing on prices or restricting trade, there are some exceptions, such as when they band together to advocate for government action like legislation or rule-making, or when they join to develop standards.

Jordan, former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly made claims that conservative content on social media is being censored, depriving them of proceeds from online advertising that normally appears alongside popular content.

Established in 2019, the Global Alliance for Responsible Media says its goal is to create brand safety standards for social media advertising. The alliance is comprised of 60 of the world’s largest advertisers, the largest ad agencies and advertising industry groups as well as social media platforms including Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp. and ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok.

