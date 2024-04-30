(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. expanded roles for a slew of executives as Claudia Jury and Scott Hamilton named their sales leadership team.

Matthieu Wiltz will be head of credit, securitized products group and public finance sales, Adam Englander will be head of cash equities, prime financial services, capital advisory and data and analytics sales, and Brad Tully will lead corporate and private side sales, according to an internal memo Tuesday.

The moves mark the first major changes under Jury and Hamilton, who were named global co-heads of sales and research last month. The pair succeeded Marc Badrichani, whose departure was announced in January, and their promotions were among the first under commercial and investment bank co-heads Jenn Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh.

Howard Rothberg, who had been co-head of global credit, SPG and public finance sales and head of Americas sales, will exit the firm after more than two decades, according to the memo. Others on the global sales leadership team include: Ben Kinney and Gergana Thiel, co-heads of macro; Ludovic Peiron, head of equity derivatives and structured investments distributor marketing; Keith Slattery, head of securities services; Ben Keeping, head of structuring; and Eddie Wen, head of digital markets. Brian Collins becomes global chair of sales, according to the bank.

Jury and Hamilton wrote in the memo of the importance of the connection of “teams within both developed and emerging markets. It is critical that we continue to maximize this and capture opportunities in all locations we do business.”

(Updates with additional appointment in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.