(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is poised to sell $13 billion of bonds, setting a record for the largest bond sale ever from a bank, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The longest portion of the five-part offering, a 31-year security, is expected to yield 107 basis points above Treasuries, according to a person familiar with the matter. The sale comes a day after JPMorgan reported strong first-quarter earnings, including a 15% increase in fixed-income, currency and commodity trading revenue and a $5.2 billion release from its credit reserves. Rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is also selling bonds Thursday.

The previous largest sale by a bank also came from JPMorgan, a $10 billion offering in April 2020, the Bloomberg-compiled data show.

JPMorgan is the sole bookrunner of the sale, and the proceeds are marked for general corporate purposes.

