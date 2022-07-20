(Bloomberg) -- Workers at a Kellogg Co. plant in Ohio are looking to unionize -- representing a potential new labor headache for the maker of Rice Krispies and Eggo waffles.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco, and Grain Millers International Union, known as the BCTGM, filed a petition for representation with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of workers at the plant on Tuesday. The facility, located in Zanesville, Ohio, makes faux meat products under Kellogg’s MorningStar Farms label.

“We have over half the plant signed up, and we are going to go ahead with an election,” said Lisa Gregory, a BCTGM International representative. A hearing to decide whether the election will be held by mail or in person is scheduled for Aug. 9, she said, adding there are nearly 300 workers at the plant. She said the workers reached out to the union to help organize.

Kellogg’s cereal business was roiled late last year by a strike that lasted more than two months. In December, workers at three plants voted to accept an agreement with Kellogg that offered cost-of-living raises and gave a clear path to better pay and benefits for newer employees. The cereal workers were also represented by the BCTGM.

Workers at the MorningStar plant are “overworked” and fighting against mandatory overtime, favoritism and high health-insurance costs, Gregory said.

Kellogg did not immediately provide a comment.

The company recently announced a plan to separate into three businesses -- and the newly created plant-based food company could be offered up to an acquirer. The market for meat substitutes has surged in popularity, although it has cooled off some amid intensifying competition.

Union activity has ticked up in recent years, with US companies ranging from Amazon.com Inc. to Starbucks Corp. facing unionization drives from employees.

“Organizing is having a boom right now,” Gregory said. “It’s the time for the workers.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.