Aug 5, 2020
KFC plant-based sandwich to become permanent addition to Canadian menu
BNN Bloomberg,
KFC Canada announced that its plant-based sandwich will become a permanent addition to its menu after a pilot launch last fall.
The company’s chief marketing officer Samantha Redman said in a statement that the chain "sold over a month's worth of sandwiches in six hours" during the one-day test in Mississauga, Ont. on Nov. 27.
"Seeing the extraordinary demand for Plant-Based KFC, we worked quickly to bring these menu items to our restaurants across Canada," she added.
KFC Canada isn’t the first fast-food partner for Greenleaf Foods, SPC’s plant-based protein brand Lightlife, which has previously worked with Burger King, WhiteCastle and Carl’s Jr. on non-meat menu options.
The Plant-Based KFC sandwich will be available Aug. 10.