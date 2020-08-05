KFC plant-based sandwich to become permanent addition to Canadian menu

KFC Canada announced that its plant-based sandwich will become a permanent addition to its menu after a pilot launch last fall.

The company’s chief marketing officer Samantha Redman said in a statement that the chain "sold over a month's worth of sandwiches in six hours" during the one-day test in Mississauga, Ont. on Nov. 27.

"Seeing the extraordinary demand for Plant-Based KFC, we worked quickly to bring these menu items to our restaurants across Canada," she added.

KFC Canada isn’t the first fast-food partner for Greenleaf Foods, SPC’s plant-based protein brand Lightlife, which has previously worked with Burger King, WhiteCastle and Carl’s Jr. on non-meat menu options.

The Plant-Based KFC sandwich will be available Aug. 10.