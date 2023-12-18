(Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of new missile designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to the US mainland and said the launch served as a warning to Washington of his state’s power, his official media reported.

In a dispatch a day after the launch of a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, the Korean Central News Agency chastised the US and South Korea for holding discussions on deterring Kim from using his atomic arsenal. It also criticized the countries for the port call of a US Navy nuclear-powered attack submarine to the South Korean city of Busan.

Kim “said that the launching drill sent a clear signal to the hostile forces,” KCNA reported Tuesday. The leader added the test demonstrated the actions North Korea would take “when Washington makes a wrong decision against it.”

Photos released on state media show that Kim brought his preteen daughter with him to the launch of the missile that had been placed in a bunker and rolled out on a mobile transporter before being fired off from a snow-covered parcel of farm land.

The missile was fired from an area near Pyongyang on Monday, flying about 6,000 kilometers (3,730 miles) into space before splashing down more than 70 minutes later west of Japan’s main northern island of Hokkaido, according to data from Japanese and South Korean authorities.

It was the fifth ICBM launch of the year for Kim, which have included three launches of the new Hwasong-18. The solid-fuel ICBM has its propellants baked into its frame, allowing it to be rolled out and fired in minutes and giving the US less time to prepare for interception. The challenge becomes even greater if the missile carries several warheads rather than one.

Kim’s previous arsenal of ICBMs relied on liquid-fuel engines that needed to have propellant added before taking off, which made them vulnerable to preemptive strikes while they sat on the launch pad.

Kim has often brought his daughter, thought to be about 10-years-old, to weapons tests. Her role in state propaganda appears to be showing the public there is another generation waiting to run the family dynasty forged in the Cold War and it will rely on nuclear weapons for its survival.

Japan, South Korea and the US protested the North Korean launch, which they said was a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The three started operations of new system to share data in real time on North Korea’s missiles, South Korea’s defense ministry said Tuesday.

--With assistance from Seyoon Kim and Shinhye Kang.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.