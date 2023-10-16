(Bloomberg) -- Kohler Co., the closely held US kitchen and bath-products conglomerate, is exploring a sale of its generators division, according to people with knowledge off the matter.

A deal could value the business at $3 billion or more, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified discussion private information, The Kohler, Wisconsin-based company is working with advisers to solicit interest in the unit, the people said.

Kohler hasn’t made a final decision on pursuing a sale and could opt to retain the division.

A representative for the Kohler, Wisconsin-based company didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 1873, Kohler is well known for kitchen and bath products, power systems, engines and tile. The company also owns and operates resorts including Whistling Straits in Wisconsin and the Old Course Hotel in St. Andrews, Scotland, according to its website.

The company, led by chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Kohler, is owned by the billionaire Kohler family.

The generators division makes a range of generators for homes and businesses, according to its website.

