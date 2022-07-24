(Bloomberg) -- Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the eldest son of Kuwait’s ruler, has been appointed as the new prime minister, paving the way for parliament to be dissolved ahead of new elections in a country plagued by political wrangling.

He must now form a new government before the OPEC nation’s emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, issues a decree disbanding the legislature.

The last council of ministers resigned in April to avert a push by elected lawmakers to unseat the prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. Two months later, the emir announced parliament would be dissolved as the standoff deepened a paralysis in policy making.

Sheikh Sabah had headed four cabinets in the last two years, his tenure afflicted by increased opposition in parliament and corruption scandals, some allegedly involving high-ranking officials.

In a televised speech last month delivered by Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the emir warned that failure to break political deadlock could prompt more drastic measures.

With its elected parliament, Kuwait is alone in the Gulf in having given people a genuine say in how they’re governed. But in doing so, it’s created a conundrum. The prime minister is appointed by the ruling family, and governments routinely butt heads with an assembly filled with populist lawmakers.

While the 18 months since the last parliamentary elections have been among Kuwait’s most uncertain, political dysfunction has for years set back development, deterring foreign investment, thwarting fiscal reform and hindering efforts to diversify the oil-reliant economy.

