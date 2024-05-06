(Bloomberg) -- Lilium NV won an order for 20 of its jets from UrbanLink, an aviation startup seeking to bring electrically-powered aerial commuting to southern Florida.

The firm purchase agreement announced Monday includes an option for 20 additional units and comes with pre-delivery payments, according to a statement from Lilium. UrbanLink said it plans to integrate the Lilium jets into its fleet of conventional aircraft.

UrbanLink is the brainchild of Ed Wegel, an aviation entrepreneur and managing partner of transportation finance firm AVi8 Air Capital. Wegel said in a post on LinkedIn in March that he would seek to launch an electric flying taxi operation in Florida to “move passengers efficiently between focus cities in the state,” and that he was considering Lilium as a partner.

No financial details of the transaction were revealed in the statement.

Lilium, which is led by former Airbus SE program manager Klaus Roewe, has started assembly of its first jet at a facility near Munich and aims to conduct the first piloted test flights later this year. Unlike some other electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, companies whose aircraft resemble large propeller-powered drones, the Lilium design features a large cabin with capacity for six passenger seats and two sets of wings that house electrically powered jets.

The commitment from Wegel comes as Lilium and fellow German eVTOL company Volocopter GmbH seek to raise additional funds as they await certification and ultimately commercial operations of their aircraft. Volocopter said last week that it’s in “crunch talks” for fresh financing and to assure its survival after discussions for a German state-backed loan stalled.

On May 3, Lilium disclosed a so-called standby equity purchase agreement to sell as many as 75 million shares to investment fund Yorkville Advisors Global, for an aggregate subscription amount of as much as $150 million, according to a filing.

The company said it can’t estimate total proceeds from the agreement as the intake depends on factors including the “frequency and prices at which we issue Class A shares to Yorkville,” as well as other conditions set out in the accord.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.