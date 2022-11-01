(Bloomberg) -- Representative Liz Cheney on Tuesday campaigned against Senate candidate JD Vance in Ohio, her latest public rejection of a fellow Republican in the stretch run of the midterm elections in which the Senate and House majorities are at stake.

Last week, Cheney had announced her endorsement of Michigan Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin for re-election, and earlier said if she lived in Arizona, she would vote for the Democratic candidates for governor and secretary of state.

The Wyoming Republican on Tuesday appeared at the City Club of Cleveland for a discussion with PBS NewsHour Anchor and Managing Editor Judy Woodruff.

Among the issues Cheney cited with Vance, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, was Vance’s call for an end to US funding for Ukraine. While she did not mention him by name, Democratic Representative Tim Ryan is locked in a tight race in Ohio against Vance.

Vance campaign spokesman Luke Schroeder said Cheney’s endorsement will cost Ryan far more votes than it gains him, and that the election will be decided by Ohioans -- “not creatures of the swamp in D.C.” Former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who recently left the Democratic Party, also endorsed Vance on Tuesday “because he knows the cost of war, and that our government exists to serve the people, not the other way around.”

Cheney did not dismiss the possibility that she might make even more endorsements of Democrats running against Republican candidates, reminding Woodruff that “I endorsed one just now.”

Cheney, a Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has gone from GOP rising star to a party outcast for opposing the 2020 election denials of Trump. She lost her primary bid for re-election to a Trump-backed opponent in August.

(Updates with Schroeder in fifth paragraph)

