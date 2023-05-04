Loblaw Companies Ltd has announced a deal with TC Energy that will see its electricity use in Alberta come from renewable sources.

The mega Canadian grocer said wind, solar and hydro power will provide electricity to 280 locations in the Prairie province, including Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart and No Frills stores, as well as company offices and distribution centres.

Loblaw said the change will “eliminate” carbon emissions from its electricity purchases in Alberta, and reduce its nationwide emissions by 17 per cent.

The company said it expects "elements" of the electricity program will start coming online in 2025.

TC Energy’s electricity offering of more than 300,000 megawatt hours of energy per year will use hydro power when wind and solar are not available in order to provide carbon-free energy around the clock.

Galen G. Weston, chairman and president of Loblaw Companies Limited, said the plan “is a powerful example of private industry working together to bring scaled change to the energy transition.”

“This project delivers … by turning our highest carbon emitting energy market into our lowest, in one single step,” Weston said in a news release.

TC Energy CEO François Poirier said the agreement can set a blueprint for other Canadian companies to reduce their emissions.

“Our intrinsic power knowledge and experience drove our team to develop Canada’s first-ever 24X7 carbon-free energy product,” Poirier said. “This means Loblaw – and other companies – can make huge strides to reduce their emissions – a goal we are all aligned to.”