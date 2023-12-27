Lululemon will do well even as competition intensifies: analyst

Canadian athleisure brand Lululemon has received a failing grade in a climate report that found the company’s emissions grew in 2022 despite its commitments to cut them.

The report, published last month by climate advocacy group Stand.earth, looked at the emissions of 14 of the world’s largest fashion companies that all signed a 2021 charter committing to halve their emissions by 2030.

Some brands made progress towards the goal, but the report found that Lululemon actually increased its emissions in 2022 by 10 per cent.

Stand.earth gave Lululemon a D- grade for its current progress in reaching its climate commitments – tied for the lowest score among all brands studied in the report.

French luxury brands Chanel and LVMH were also labelled as moving in the “wrong direction” when it comes to meeting emissions reduction targets.

“Chanel, LVMH and Lululemon are all travelling dangerously in the wrong direction,” the report read.

Those brands “actually increased their manufacturing emissions above their baseline year of 2019,” the report continued, “indicating that these luxury and athleisure icons must act quickly to prioritize people and the planet over their profits.”

BNNBloomberg.ca has reached out to Lululemon for comment.

UN CLIMATE COMMITMENTS

The companies examined in the report all signed the UN Fashion Charter for Climate Action at COP26 in Glasgow two year ago. That agreement saw brands make commitments to reduce their carbon footprints in an effort to keep global heating below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Despite progress, most fashion brands are still not on track to meet the 1.5C pathway or their commitments to the UN Fashion Charter,” the report said.

It noted that only four companies – Levi’s, Kering, Ralph Lauren and Gap – are projected to reduce emissions enough to meet or exceed the goal set out in the charter.

“The remaining brands will fail unless serious action is taken in their supply chains to phase out fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy.”

The report projected that Lululemon’s 2030 emissions will be approximately nine times higher than what is needed to meet the 1.5C target, based on the company’s current trajectory.

Infographic credit: Stand.earth

LULULEMON’S CLIMATE GOALS

Despite the report’s findings, Lululemon has maintained that it is “on a journey to become a net-zero company,” according to its 2022 Impact Report.

“The path collectively ahead of us is undeniably challenging and complex, requiring unprecedented levels of collaboration, learning, and transformation. We have taken steps and know that much more is required,” the report read.

“We recognize the urgency. We are committed to being a net-zero company by 2050.”

The company’s impact report claimed to have reduced emissions in each of the last two years at Lululemon-owned and operated facilities.

It also claimed to have reduced indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy.

But emissions have steadily risen each year since 2018 across Lululemon’s supply chain, the company noted in its impact report.

“The majority of our total emissions — over 95 percent in 2018 — occur in the supply chain and represent our biggest challenge and opportunity,” the company said.

“To reduce emissions we need to drive energy efficiency and transition to renewable, clean sources across our supply chain, as well as in our own operations.”