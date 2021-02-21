(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its earnings forecast for the second time in two weeks, saying full-year profit will rise 5%-10% as North America’s extreme winter weather boosts demand for its gas and power services.

“Macquarie’s Commodities and Global Markets business physically ships gas on the majority of major pipelines across the U.S. and over time has built capacity to support clients by delivering power and physical commodities to help them meet the unexpected needs of their customers,” the Sydney-based company said in a statement Monday.

Earlier this month, Macquarie said profit in the year to March 31 will be only “slightly” down, as opposed to forecasts of a “significantly” lower result at the end of the first half. Last year, net income fell 8% to A$2.73 billion ($2.1 billion), ending a seven-year run of earnings growth.

