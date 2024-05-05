Stocks started the week on a positive note, with traders waiting to hear from a raft of Federal Reserve speakers for clues on the outlook for interest rates.

The S&P 500 topped its average price of the past 50 days — a level seen by some as key in maintaining the positive momentum. In a thin week of economic data, investors will be watching the Fed’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS). With higher funding costs recently hitting banks, expectations are that they have become more selective in terms of lending — which might have influenced Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s not-so-hawkish tone last week.

Investors are now cautiously upping their bets for policy easing this year, and yields on Fed-sensitive two-year notes are leading market gains. And yet, for all the signs of deceleration in some areas of the US economy, inflation remains sticky — a reality that may limit what the central bank can do and means bond yields are likely stuck in their recent ranges.

Stocks rise with eyes on Fedspeak.

“Bulls will be looking to maintain their momentum after snatching last week from the jaws of bears,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “This week is light on high-profile economic data, but heavy on Fed members hitting the speaking circuit. Traders will be dissecting any comments they make about potential rate cuts.”

Equities were set for their best three-day gain since November. Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. led gains in megacaps. Micron Technology Inc. rallied on an analyst upgrade. Apple Inc. underperformed, with Warren Buffett revealing he’d cut his stake in it even after heaping praise on the iPhone maker.

Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.50 per cent. Auctions this week of a combined US$67 billion of 10- and 30-year securities will test demand for longer-dated debt. The government will also sell $58 billion of three-year notes.

“There are many Fed speakers this week,” said Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “It remains to be seen whether most Fed officials are on board with Chair Powell or not. However, after last week’s dovish performance by Powell, there is really nothing that the hawks can say to erase that message. As always, it will come down to the data.”

“Mixed” messages from key U.S. economic data and the accompanying swings in stock markets mean investors should load up on defensive sectors such as consumer staples, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

A soft landing or a so-called no landing, where growth is resilient even as rates stay high, both remain possible for the US economy, the team led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note. This uncertain backdrop warrants an investment approach that can work as market pricing and leadership between groups of stocks gets whipsawed by the potential outcomes.

Hedge funds are reversing their bearish stance on consumer stocks as the latest economic data and comments from the Fed revive bets on interest rate cuts.

After four weeks of selling, hedge funds last week piled into consumer discretionary stocks, which saw the largest net buying during the week ended May 3, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage desk. The move was driven by long buys as well as the largest short covering since December 2023.

In corporate earnings, Arm Holdings Plc and Palantir Technologies Inc. should show they continued to benefit from artificial intelligence demand when they report this week. Airbnb Inc. may be among gig economy companies posting slower growth. Uber Technologies Inc. should be a bright spot as it expands its pool of drivers and merchants, drawing more active users.

Walt Disney Co., fresh off a victory in its proxy fight against activist investor Nelson Peltz, is set to impress as cost-cutting efforts take hold, the bet on streaming gets closer to paying off and its theme parks keep drawing visitors.

Corporate Highlights:

Robinhood Markets Inc. has been formally warned by regulators that it may face an enforcement action tied to its cryptocurrency dealings.

Tyson Foods Inc. raised its 2024 earnings outlook after posting second-quarter profits that beat analyst estimates amid a rebound in the US meat industry.

United States Steel Corp. was raised to overweight at Morgan Stanley, based on prospects for “transformational” investments.

Spirit Airlines Inc. gave revenue guidance for the second quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. was downgraded to underweight at Morgan Stanley, which sees the risk of a profit miss and a full-year outlook cut when the company reports first-quarter results.

Key events this week:

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone retail sales, Tuesday

UBS earnings, Walt Disney, BP earnings, Tuesday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

Toyota earnings, Wednesday

Germany industrial production, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, Wednesday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook speaks, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues summary of opinions from April policy meeting, Thursday

China trade, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes account of April policy meeting, Friday

BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 10:01 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to $1.0785

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to $1.2584

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 153.80 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3 per cent to $63,932.02

Ether fell 0.6 per cent to $3,118.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.50 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.47 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.22 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1 per cent to $78.86 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.2 per cent to $2,328.94 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.