(Bloomberg) --

Thousands took to the streets in the southeastern region of Mauritius, where a bulk carrier spilled fuel into the water last month, to show discontent over the handling of the disaster.

“We are asking for full transparency in the inquiry regarding Wakashio,” said Rashid Imrith, president of the All Employees Confederation, who also helped organize Saturday’s match. The MV Wakashio, owned by Nagashiki Shipping Co., leaked about 1,000 tons of fuel into the Indian Ocean island nation’s waters after it ran aground July 25.

This is the second large protest since the spill that threatens widespread damage to a marine ecosystem that communities and the government rely on for jobs and revenue. On Aug. 29, thousands marched on the streets of Mauritian capital Port Louis blaming the government for failing to prevent the leakage.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.