McDonald's Corp. will expand its loyalty program in Canada as the company looks to encourage customers to use its app amid COVID-19.

"Contactless order and payment options are even more important to our guests today in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns," Lara Skripitsky, vice president and chief technology officer of McDonald's Canada, said in the press release Tuesday.

"Using the McDonald's app not only gives our guests a personalized experience and more convenience, but also can provide peace of mind when ordering their next McDonald's meal."

The fast-food retailer is renaming its McCafé Mobile Rewards program to McDonald’s Rewards, as part of the mobile revamp.

The program previously allowed Canadians to earn rewards on hot beverages and has now expanded to include fries.

Like many other restaurants, McDonald's has struggled to offset the impact of COVID-19. The fast-food chain reported its worst global sales decline in recent memory during its second quarter, with same-store sales plunging by 23.9 per cent.

McDonald's has come to rely on the strength of its drive-thru and delivery options as many customers remain hesitant about traditional dine-in service.

In its second-quarter release, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski cited the company’s digital evolution as one of its strengths during the pandemic.

“Our strong Drive Thru presence and the investments we made in delivery and digital over the past few years have served us well through these uncertain times,” Kempczinski said in a July 28 statement.