(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will attend a fundraiser hosted by billionaire Tom Steyer, the investor and environmental activist who ran against him unsuccessfully in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, according to a person familiar with the event.

The fundraiser is slated for Wednesday, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, one of a series of donor events for Biden during his trip to the West this week. He’ll have an additional fundraiser in Arizona on Thursday.

The president on Tuesday attended an event in Atherton, California hosted by Medley Partners founder Mark Heising and Liz Simons, chair of the board of directors at the Heising-Simons Foundation.

Steyer is a prominent Democratic donor, who made environmental issues such as climate change a centerpiece of his 2020 campaign. He left the race in February 2020 after he finished third in the South Carolina Democratic party.

Biden and his family in August vacationed at a Lake Tahoe home belonging to Steyer. The White House at the time said the Bidens were renting the house “for fair market value.”

Biden has stepped up his fundraising this month, before a Sept. 30 quarterly fundraising deadline. Last week, during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly, he headlined four donor events in New York — part of at least nine events total he will attend before month’s end.

At one event, Biden’s hosts included General Catalyst Partners LLC Chairman and former American Express Co. Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Chenault and former Merck & Co. Inc. CEO Kenneth Frazier. Another event was hosted by food security expert Amy Goldman Fowler at the residence she shares with her husband Cary Fowler, who helped found the Svalbard Global Seed Vault.

The president also attended an event with Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles, and a fundraising reception with prominent New York lawyers, including Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP Chairman Brad Karp and Marc Greenwald of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

