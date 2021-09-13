(Bloomberg) -- MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp, a blank-check company sponsored by Latin America’s e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc. and Kaszek, has filed to go public.

The new company will seek to purchase a Latin American tech company, according to a statement. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company and JPMorgan are expected be the underwriters for the offering, which consists on the offering of 25 million ordinary shares at an initial price of $10 apiece. Shares are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol MEKA.

Globally, there are about about 448 blank-check firms looking for a deal, with combined capital of about $133 billion, according to SPACResearch.com. The few Latin America deals announced so far include a Cantor Fitzgerald SPAC that targeted Satellogic, a satellite company with headquarters in Montevideo, Uruguay. Brazil’s Embraer SA is in talks to merge Eve Urban Air Mobility, its electric vehicle unit, with a SPAC.

