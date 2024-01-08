(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. is in advanced talks to acquire cancer drugmaker Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. for around $700 million, people familiar with the matter said.

A deal could be announced within days assuming talks don’t fall apart, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information was private. Merck is discussing paying about $23 a share for South San Francisco-based Harpoon, the people said.

A representative for Merck declined to comment. A spokesperson for Harpoon didn’t immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.

Harpoon, whose stock has gained 41% in the past year, closed at $10.55 a share in New York trading Friday.

Harpoon is developing drugs that harness the body’s immune system to fight cancer, including candidates for a type of lung cancer and for multiple myeloma. Merck is looking for new sources of growth as its top-selling drug, also a cancer immunotherapy, is likely to face price pressure at the end of this decade.

