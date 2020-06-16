German Chancellor Angela Merkel expects the European Union to agree on a recovery plan in July, even though there’s strong opposition to the current proposal.

Merkel, who was speaking on Tuesday to conservative lawmakers in a closed-door meeting, also said that Germany should be able to receive funds from the plan, according to an official who asked not to be named discussing private remarks.

EU leaders will meet by video conference on June 19 to discuss the proposal, which would make as much as 500 billion euros in grants and 250 billion euros in concessional loans available to the member states most affected by a pandemic-induced recession. The program, which needs to win the backing of every capital, would be funded by joint debt issuance.

Governments including Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden have all voiced opposition to the EU proposal, including over the size of the package, the ratio of grants to loans and how the money will be repaid.