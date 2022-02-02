(Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said profit in the third quarter fell 33% after Japan’s third-largest lender posted losses on its stock holdings and higher bad loan costs.

Net income totaled 93 billion yen ($811 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 138.88 billion yen a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on nine-month results released Wednesday. That missed the 112.8 billion yen average estimate from three analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The bank said it still expects a full year net income of 530 billion yen and a dividend of 80 yen.

Mizuho recently named Masahiro Kihara as its new chief executive officer, replacing Tatsufumi Sakai, following a series of technical problems that led to business-improvement orders from the Financial Services Agency.

