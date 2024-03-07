Mnuchin Says He Would Consider Serving Trump If He Wins in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Steven Mnuchin, who served as Treasury secretary under former President Donald Trump, would consider serving again if the presumptive Republican nominee wins a second term.

“I have seen him recently and given him a bunch of views on the economy and some strategy issues,” Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview Thursday. “If the president called me up down the road, of course I would have to take that call and consider it, but it’s my current focus to build out this business.”

Mnuchin was on air discussing an injection of more $1 billion into New York Community Bancorp led by his firm Liberty Strategic Capital.

Read More: Mnuchin Scores an Instant Profit by Taking Control of NYCB

The comments come after Trump effectively became the GOP nominee after wins on Super Tuesday that forced his last remaining Republican rival, Nikki Haley, out of the race.

Mnuchin was Trump’s Treasury secretary from 2017 to 2021 and formed the private equity firm Liberty Strategic Capital after exiting the White House.

His tenure in office was marked by a signature legislative package that saw Trump enact tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, a series of substantial tariff increases on China and other nations — including US allies — and a massive funding bill to provide aid in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump who is pivoting to a general-election rematch against President Joe Biden, has already been laying the groundwork for a potential second term, floating a 60% levy on Chinese imports and 10% across-the-board tariffs on all imports if he is returned to the White House.

The former president has fallen out with many of his former aides and advisers, most notably his vice president, Mike Pence, but appears to enjoy a better relationship with his former Treasury secretary.

Mnuchin told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol that he and then-Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had briefly discussed removing Trump through the 25th Amendment after the attack.

