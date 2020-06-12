More Than 20% of NYC Residents Know Someone Who Died of Covid-19

(Bloomberg) -- More than 4 in 10 New Yorkers know someone who tested positive for Covid-19, and 23.1% know someone who died from the disease.

That’s according to a survey released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and may help explain regional differences in perceptions about the coronavirus and efforts to reopen local and state economies.

Among respondents in Los Angeles, about 10% know someone with positive test results, and 7.3% know someone who died. Across the U.S., the numbers were 16.8% and about 6%.

Overall, 79.5% of U.S. respondents supported government-mandated stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closures. In NYC the percentage was higher, at 86.7%.

A higher percentage of New Yorkers also said their state’s Covid-19 community mitigation strategies weren’t restrictive enough, and more said they wouldn’t feel safe if restrictions were lifted at the time of the early May survey.

The city began the first phase of reopening on June 8 after almost three months of lockdown.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.