(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley traders finished a clean sweep for Wall Street banks, sailing past analysts’ estimates for both fixed income and equities.

Debt trading was the standout performer, surging 21% instead of dropping 5% as analysts had predicted. The firm’s investment bankers also outperformed expectations, posting a 5% revenue increase on gains in fixed-income underwriting and merger advice.

Prospects for revenue had been dour, with analysts predicting a tough quarter because of volatility in fixed-income markets, continued geopolitical tensions and trade disputes. But banks defied expectations, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. posting its biggest increase in fixed-income trading revenue in almost three years.

“We delivered strong quarterly earnings despite the typical summer slowdown and volatile markets,” Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said in a statement.

The trading success at Morgan Stanley was a reversal from the second quarter, when the New York-based firm posted the steepest trading slump on Wall Street.

The company’s shares, which were up 7.9% this year through Wednesday, advanced 3.8% in early New York trading at 7:38 a.m. The stock advanced for six straight days before Thursday, a run not seen since April.

Equities revenue at the industry’s stock-trading leader came in at $1.99 billion in the third quarter, compared with $1.92 billion estimated by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Key Results:

Net income rose 3% to $2.17 billion, or $1.27 per share. Return on equity was 11%.

Fixed-income traders generated $1.43 billion in the period, better than the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Morgan Stanley typically reports the least revenue from bond trading among its top competitors.

The firm’s investment bankers posted revenue of $1.54 billion.

Wealth-management revenue totaled $4.36 billion. The firm leans on managing money for wealthy individuals and clients for about half its revenue.

