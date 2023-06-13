(Bloomberg) -- Royal Air Maroc is putting the final touches to a tender to buy new long- and medium-haul aircraft to meet an expected rise in tourist arrivals to Morocco and expand its network.

The state-owned carrier is looking to add “many new routes” mainly to Africa, Europe and the Americas, Chief Executive Officer Abdelhamid Addou said in an interview on Tuesday at the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa conference in Marrakesh, Morocco.

A larger fleet is key to becoming a more global airline and tap into Morocco’s status as a big draw for tourists, the CEO said. Royal Air Maroc wants to boost its base at Casablanca into a bigger transit hub for sub-Saharan Africa, he added, as “the continent’s potential is very large and has to be developed by African airlines.”

Most African carriers have struggled for years due to weak finances and management issues — with the exception of Ethiopian Airlines Group. That’s enabled international giants such as Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines to grow a presence on the continent.

Royal Air Maroc plans to raise debt to help fund the plane acquisitions though Addou declined to say whether that would involve a bond issue. The carrier has about 50 aircraft, most of which are Boeing Co. models, it said.

