(Bloomberg) -- A proposed shareholder class action challenging the planned merger of MSG Networks Inc. and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., both owned by family members of the billionaire New York Knicks owner James L. Dolan, was fast-tracked by a Delaware judge.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick on Tuesday granted plaintiff Timothy Leisz’s request for an expedited hearing on his request to block a shareholder vote scheduled for July 8. The hearing will be set for no later than July 1, McCormick said, but she denied Leisz’s request for discovery in advance of the expedited hearing.

Minority shareholders of MSG contend they aren’t getting enough for their shares in what they call an insider transaction and complain directors didn’t do enough to protect their interests. The merger’s rapid pace, MSG shareholders said in the suit, is “the result of the domination and control of the board by the Dolan Family Group.”

