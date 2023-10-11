MTY Food Group reports third-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

MTY Food Group Inc. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue gained 74 per cent.

The restaurant company says its net income attributable to owners totalled $38.9 million or $1.59 per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31.

The result compared with a profit of $22.4 million or 92 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $298.1 million, up from $171.5 million a year earlier.

Same-store sales rose three per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

MTY franchises and operates quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants under more than 90 different banners in Canada, the United States and internationally.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.