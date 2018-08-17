(Bloomberg) -- No one saw or reviewed Elon Musk’s bombshell tweet before he disclosed his plan to take Tesla Inc. private, the New York Times reported, citing an hour-long interview with Musk.

Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and chairman, typed the tweet as he drove himself to the airport on Aug. 7, the newspaper reported, citing Musk. The tweet said: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

One funding possibility being considered for the potential privatization is for Musk’s rocket company SpaceX to help bankroll the deal and take a stake in Tesla, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, efforts are also under way to recruit an executive to take some pressure off Musk. A couple of years ago, Tesla approached Facebook Inc. executive Sheryl Sandberg about the job, Musk told the newspaper.

