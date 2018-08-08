(Bloomberg) -- A New York congressman and his son were indicted for insider trading related to the shares of Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York scheduled a news conference to announce announce insider trading charges against Christopher Collins, a Republican Congressman representing the 27th District of New York, his son Cameron Collins, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron Collins’s fiancée.

