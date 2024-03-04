Pressed for Space, Solar Farms Are Getting Creative
From retired landfills to decommissioned golf courses and murals on the sides of buildings, solar installations are proliferating in unexpected places.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
From retired landfills to decommissioned golf courses and murals on the sides of buildings, solar installations are proliferating in unexpected places.
Bond investors have punished banks with heavy exposure to commercial real estate, potentially adding even more pressure to the lenders’ profits as Wall Street scrambles to assess how widely pain in property debt will spread through the financial system.
BGO, a real estate manager majority owned by Sun Life Financial Inc., committed $500 million to an effort to buy communities of single-family rental homes directly from builders.
The US has imposed sanctions on the makers of “Predator” spyware, a sophisticated surveillance technology that Biden administration officials say has been used to target American officials and enable human rights abuses.
Zillow Group Inc. shares fell after short seller Spruce Point Capital Management said it was betting against the stock and highlighted challenges facing the company, including antitrust litigation targeting broker commissions in the US housing industry.
Mar 4, 2024
The Canadian Press
Greater Vancouver's real estate board says new listings were up in February as home sellers shed some of their hesitance and home sales also rose.
The board, which changed its name to Greater Vancouver Realtors last month, says February home sales rose 13.5 per cent from last year to 2,070.
However, the number of sales was 23.3 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.
The board says there were 4,560 new listings of detached, attached and apartment properties last month, 31.1 per cent more than the same month last year and almost on par with the 10-year seasonal average.
The composite benchmark home price was $1,183,300, up 4.5 per cent from a year ago and up 1.9 per cent from January.
Andrew Lis, the board's director of economics and data analytics, says the uptick in new listings will help relieve some of the pressure that was building in January and offer buyers more choice heading into the spring.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.