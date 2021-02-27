(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a lockdown for its largest city Auckland while authorities investigate a new case of Covid-19 in the community.

Auckland will enter a seven-day lockdown from 6 a.m. Sunday, Ardern said at a news conference late Saturday after an emergency Cabinet meeting. Auckland will now move to alert level three, while the level for the remainder of New Zealand will rise to two, she said.

