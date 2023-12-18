(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Xavier Niel’s Iliad has proposed merging its Italian business with Vodafone Group Plc’s local operations.

The deal would value Vodafone Italia at €10.45 billion ($11.4 billion) including debt, Iliad said in a statement on Monday. Vodafone would obtain 50% of the share capital of the new company, together with a €6.5 billion cash payment and a €2 billion shareholder loan.

The proposal would value Iliad Italia at €4.45 billion, and Iliad would obtain 50% of the share capital of the new company, together with a €500 million cash payment and a €2 billion shareholder loan, Iliad said.

A representative for Vodafone didn’t have an immediate comment.

Vodafone rejected an €11.25 billion bid for its Italian unit from an Iliad-backed consortium last year, saying the offer wasn’t in shareholders’ best interests. Iliad moved into the Italian mobile market in 2018 as a no-frills challenger, sparking a price war that has led to profit warnings from former monopoly Telecom Italia SpA.

