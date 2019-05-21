{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    1h ago

    Norbord suspends production at northern Alberta mill due to wildfires

    The Canadian Press

    High Level, Alta.

    The Chuckegg Creek fire is seen from the air in a Government of Alberta handout photo taken near the town of High Level, Alta., on Sunday, May 19, 2019. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) says it has temporarily suspended production as an oriented strand board mill in northern Alberta due to wildfires in the region.

    The company says it stopped production at the mill in High Level, Alta., to comply with evacuation orders in the town.

    All non-essential mill employees have left and the mill was secure at the time of evacuation, Norbord says.

    The High Level mill has an annual production capacity of 860 million square feet and has been ramping up toward full production since resuming operations in late 2013.

    High Level is approximately 400 kilometres west of Fort McMurray, Alta.

    Norbord has 17 plants in the United States, Canada and Europe.
     

     