(Bloomberg) -- The Norwegian government is discouraging the country’s companies from conducting trade and business activities that contribute to the maintenance of the Israeli settlements, underlining its existing stance.

Norwegian businesses had sought indicative guidelines from authorities, the government said on Thursday in a statement following announcements by other countries of measures against Israeli settlers committing attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

It said “businesses should be aware that, through economic or financial activity in the Israeli settlements that violate international law, they risk contributing to violations of international humanitarian law or human rights.”

Norway has been clear that it considers the settlement policy in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is in violation of international law, including humanitarian law and human rights. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that Israeli settlements are “inconsistent with international law,” reversing a Trump-era argument that construction in Palestinian territory could go ahead.

