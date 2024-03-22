(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball’s stern rules on sports gambling — and its deepening relationship with the betting industry — are in the spotlight after Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter was fired amid allegations of theft.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that $4.5 million from Ohtani’s bank account was wired to an illegal sportsbook that’s the subject of a federal probe. A spokesperson for Ohtani initially said that he transferred the money to cover gambling debts for his friend and longtime interpreter. But a law firm representing him subsequently disavowed that account, saying the interpreter committed a “massive theft.” ESPN reported that the interpreter placed bets on several sports, but not Major League Baseball.

MLB’s restrictions on gambling, known as Rule 21, call for a lifetime ban if a player bets on his own games and one-year ban for wagering on other baseball games. But the league doesn’t prohibit players from betting on other sports. And placing a wager on any sport with an illegal bookmaker is not permitted. For such bets, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred can hand down punishment as he deems appropriate.

Ohtani has not been accused of betting, and according to an MLB official, the league learned of about Ohtani’s interpreter from media reports and has not been contacted by federal investigators. The league said Friday that it had begun a formal investigation. The Dodgers confirmed that Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, has left the team and declined to comment further.

The scrutiny over Ohtani and his interpreter comes as professional sports have jumped at the opportunity to make money from sportsbooks since a 2018 US Supreme Court ruling paved the way for the expansion of legal betting to roughly three dozen states. MLB has league-wide sponsorships deals with FanDuel and BetMGM. Teams have also struck deals with betting firms, in some cases adding betting parlors near their ballparks.

The boom in betting has pitched concerns about the risks of gambling against enthusiasm by teams and officials that betting will increase fan engagement.

Over the past six years, Americans have legally bet $220 billion, according to the American Gaming Association. Sports betting is legal in about 40 states, yet remains illegal in California.

“If Ohtani facilitated the wire transfer, and it wasn’t a massive theft, that’s a pretty serious thing, and that could be a potential problem for him,” said Daniel Wallach, a prominent sports and gaming attorney. “Sending money to a bookie to cover a gambling loss, whether it’s yours or someone else’s, is participation in an illegal transaction.”

The Ohtani situation is not the first time US leagues have run into gambling trouble in the six years since the Supreme Court ruling allowed more states to legalize sports betting. Baseball has dealt with two incidents in its minor leagues, including a player allegedly betting on games.

The Colorado Rapids, of Major League Soccer, suspended a player for his connection with alleged unlawful sports gambling. In the National Football League, a New England Patriots wide receiver was arrested in earlier this year and charged with placing nearly 9,000 bets while he was under the legal gambling age. And a former Jacksonville Jaguars employee pleaded guilty in December to embezzling more than $20 million from the team to fund his gambling habit.

Other global leagues are taking a stricter approach after previously embracing gambling sponsorships. The UK has one of the biggest gambling industries, with historic links to sport.

Last year, England’s Premier League agreed a ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsorships, after continued pressure from campaign groups and lawmakers who raised concerns over how the advertising could impact gambling harm and addiction. The Spanish and Italian football leagues have similar bans.

Brentford FC striker Ivan Toney recently served an eight-month ban after betting on football games, something that is banned worldwide for almost all club staff, including players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents.

The NBA and NFL also prohibit players from placing wagers on their own leagues’ games but allow betting on other sports.

In 2012, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said “if gambling is permitted freely on sporting events, normal incidents of the game such as bad snaps, dropped passes, turnovers, penalties and play calling inevitably will fuel speculation, distrust and accusations of point-shaving or game-fixing.”

The NFL now has marketing agreements with several betting companies. This year’s Super Bowl was held in Las Vegas, arguably the US capital of gambling, where bettors wagered a record $185.6 million on the game.

The sports betting season shows no sign of slowing down. Kicking off this week is March Madness, which is expected to bring in even more bets than the Super Bowl.

Estimates from the American Gaming Association and Bloomberg Intelligence imply $585 million more wagers on March Madness than last year, with a potential $2.7 billion to be bet.

